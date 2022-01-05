Fossil is adding Amazon Alexa to its smartwatches this year, no updates to share on Wear OS 3

Alongside the launch of Skagen Falster Gen 6 and the Fossil x Razer smartwatch today, Wear OS’ long-standing partner is also announcing that Alexa is coming to Fossil smartwatches.

The Skagen Falster Gen 6, which launches and starts shipping today, comes pre-loaded with a Wear OS tile for Amazon Alexa. Unfortunately, though, the functionality is not yet available. Applying and navigating to the tile simply brings up the “Coming Soon” message pictured above.

In a statement, Fossil confirmed that the Alexa app will be available for its smartwatches during the first half of 2022. At first, this feature will only work on Fossil’s newer Gen 6 smartwatches, including Skagen Falster Gen 6, Fossil Gen 6, and the Fossil x Razer watch. It’s possible, but not yet confirmed whether or not this feature will expand to older smartwatches.

Alexa will be launching in the first half of this year on our Gen 6 devices, with opportunity to roll out on future devices. We’ll have more information closer to launch!

While it is great to see Fossil pushing forward with improving its Wear OS watches, the bad news is that, as of CES 2022, Fossil has no updates to share regarding Wear OS 3. In an online briefing, the company reiterated Google’s original timeline of mid to late 2022 for the Wear OS 3 upgrade.

