Google I/O 2022 takes place May 11–12 as virtual event with live keynotes

The difficult SVD puzzle — if solved — reveals that Google will be hosting I/O 2022 on May 11–12. It’s another virtual event that will be free for all to participate in.

I/O 2022 will be a virtual event with no on-site attendance for the general public. Everyone can watch at io.google through YouTube, while the interactive I/O Adventure world will be back for another year.

Chat with Googlers, ask product questions, engage with the developer community, and broaden your technical knowledge. Earn Google Developer profile badges and virtual swag. Create an avatar and look for easter eggs. Try Google’s new products and features through a sandbox experience.

Unlike other tech companies, the main Sundar Pichai and developer keynotes on May 11 will broadcast live at the usual Shoreline Amphitheatre stage. Last year, it streamed from the Googleplex with a small audience of Googlers.

Various pre-recorded sessions covering Android, Chrome/web, and more will be made available after the livestream. Besides I/O Adventure, there will be the 2022 Learning Lab (workshops, tutorials, codelabs, etc.) and community groups. Registration is required to access these interactive features, including the My I/O custom panel to see earned badges and saved content, while the official event hashtag is #GoogleIO.

Google will make the agenda/program available closer to I/O 2022.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

This event is one day shorter than usual and starts on Wednesday instead of Tuesday. It is Google’s opportunity to make its biggest software announcements of the year. Android 12 and Material You, along with Wear OS 3, were the clear highlights of 2021.

On the mobile OS front, Android 13 will have been in beta for a month when I/O kicks off in a departure due to this year’s accelerated preview period. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Made by Google will use the livestream to announce new products like it did in 2019. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch are heavily rumored.

