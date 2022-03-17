Pixel Launcher search on Android 13 tests directly showing results from Google Photos ￼

- Mar. 17th 2022 12:01 am PT

0

With Android 12, the Pixel Launcher introduced a new “Search your phone” capability. Google is now testing search results from Google Photos in the Pixel Launcher on Android 13.

So far, we’ve only encountered this on a single Android 13 device. Searching for “screenshots” will surface a Google Photos-branded carousel with miniature previews. 

This is specifically surfacing the Pixel’s Screenshots album/folder, while no other query we tested today works. It would be very useful if it tapped into Google Photos’ excellent object, people, and pet search, thus resulting in cross-service lookup.

Meanwhile, you can even share a photo directly from Pixel Launcher search.

Pixel Launcher search photos
Pixel Launcher search photos

It makes for a powerful expansion of the Pixel Launcher’s recently revamped device search that works on applications and their shortcuts, people, (contacts and conversations), system settings, and Pixel Tips. You can even set it to open your keyboard upon swiping up for the app launcher.

This photo search feature in the Pixel Launcher just appeared on one of our Pixel phones running Android 13. It’s not live on other devices with Developer Preview 1 in what looks to be a limited A/B test.

More on Pixel Launcher:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Pixel Launcher

Pixel Launcher
Android 13

Android 13

About the Author