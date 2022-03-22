Deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $130, Anker Gold Box sale from $26, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a 2022 low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. That’a alongside a one-day Anker Gold Box sale from $26 and the first discount on TP-Link’s new Smart Motion Dimmer Switch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit $130 for today only

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $130 in three styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer delivers the best price of the year at $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20. Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode.

Other notable features include 28-hours of battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $110 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Anker’s 1-day Gold Box sale discounts Android essentials

Amazon is launching a new Anker charging sale with up to 40% off USB-C wall adapters, portable power banks, Qi stands, and much more. Everything in the sale starts at $26 and will be available through the end of the day. Headlining the discounts this time around, the new Anker Nano Pro 40W Dual Port USB-C Charger is down to $27. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 25% off while beating our previous mention by $4 and marking one of the first overall discounts in the first place.

This capable Anker charger is the perfect companion to your Android handset and other everyday carry gear with a two-port design. It can dish out 40W of power in total, allowing you to juice up everything from the latest Pixel 6 devices to tablets and more. Our launch coverage details what you can expect from the package, too.

TP-Link’s new Smart Motion Dimmer Switch sees first discount

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch for $35. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer delivers the very first discount since going up for sale back in January at $5 off.

Arriving with some novel functionality that allows this in-wall accessory to stand out from the competition, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Switch packs a built-in motion sensor for automatically turning the lights on and off. That’s alongside all of the usual smart switch features like Alexa and Assistant support, app control, and automation capabilities. Our announcement coverage from last year offers some additional insights, too.

