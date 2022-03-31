Android Auto ‘Media picks’ appear to be available to even more users across the globe

After appearing almost a year ago, the “Media Picks” audio suggestion section now appears to be available more widely to Android Auto users.

This option was not exactly widespread when it first appeared as part of what we can only assume was an A/B test in late 2021. However, it looks like even more Android Auto users are starting to see the “Media Picks” option across the globe. A growing thread over on the /r/AndroidAuto subreddit saw users questioning if it was a new feature with multiple reports suggesting they have had the option appear over the past few days and weeks (h/t Android Police). However, it’s not clear if this is the start of a wider rollout to all Android Auto users at this stage.

For those wondering, when available you’ll get a musical note icon in the navbar that will prompt you to “Tap for suggested songs.” Tapping will launch the Media Picks menu, which will offer up individual tracks, playlists, podcasts, news, and other audio for your drive when using Android Auto. Once the UI has been pulled up, arrows appear on either side for navigation. When you press on one of the recommendations, the menu disappears, and the window then disappears.

The original report comes from an Android Auto user in the United Kingdom, but within the thread, there are people suggesting that the Media Picks option is available in Canada too. It’s not entirely clear how audio suggestions are generated, but, unlike the first time this option was spotted, there are suggestions for more apps such as YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and even Plexamp. This hints that more services will be compatible with the option than we initially expected.

