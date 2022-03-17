Android Automotive quietly gets its own logo as Google pushes the native OS forward

Google keeps working on expanding its native OS for cars, Android Automotive, and as part of its continuing push, the company has quietly given the platform its own new logo.

As spotted by Snapp Automotive’s Al Sutton on Twitter, Android Automotive has picked up a new logo in the latest Android 12L preview, the first time the platform has had its own logo. Notably, and unlike Android itself, Android Automotive’s logo doesn’t use the Android mascot in any form, and simply has “AA OS” stylized. We get this first look at this on Automotive’s boot-up screen, with “Powered by Android” still visible at the bottom of the display.

Our Dylan Roussel was able to extract the full-quality logo and animation, as visible below.

This change comes as Google has clearly been putting more weight behind Android Automotive as a platform. The Polestar 2 was the first production vehicle to ship with the platform, and more cars from Ford, Hummer, Honda, and other brands are adopting it in future vehicles as well.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

More on Android Automotive:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: