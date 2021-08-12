Android Auto tests new ‘Media Picks’ for music recommendations w/ dedicated button

- Aug. 12th 2021 3:56 pm PT

Google’s Android Auto has introduced a handful of new features recently, and it seems another is around the corner. Recently, one Android Auto user spotted a new feature called “Media Picks.”

Posted to Reddit (via Android Police), this new option appeared at random for this one user, suggesting it may be an A/B test of sorts. From the looks of it, this doesn’t appear rolled out very widely at all.

This new “Media Picks” menu in Android Auto acts as a pop-up over the map or other apps you’re using and pulls recommendations for audio content, presumably from apps on your device. In this user’s case, most of those recommendations seem to come from Spotify, but there’s also an Assistant trigger for “news.”

To access this feature, a dedicated button is added to Android Auto’s dock in between media controls and the notifications button. The button has a music note as its icon. Once the UI has been pulled up, arrows appear to either side for navigation. When you press on one of the recommendations, the menu disappears, and the window then disappears.

This user also notes that there was no way to disable the functionality they could find at this point. If you’re seeing this feature, drop a comment below and let us know!

