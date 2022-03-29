Polestar 2 gets Android Automotive 11, its third major Android version

The first electric vehicle to go on sale with Android Automotive is getting another major update, as Polestar 2 is rolling out its Android 11 update.

Detailed on Polestar’s software updates page, software version P2.0 is now available for the 2021 and 2022 model years of the Polestar 2. The update delivers Android Automotive 11 for the Polestar 2, the car’s third major Android version. The 2021 model year launched with Android 9 and was later updated to Android 10.

What’s new in Android Automotive 11 for Polestar 2? In a changelog, Polestar mentions “new app categories and future functionality” for Android Automotive, but other improvements as well. Radio reception has apparently been improved, and there’s a fix for the interruption of GPS navigation when switching profiles on the car. There are also improvements to the Polestar app with this update, including real-time state of charge status and more control over climate settings.

Updates in software version P2.0 Android R: latest available Android Automotive OS that enables new app categories and future functionality.

In-car functionality improvements: Connectivity stability improvements. Improved radio reception. Navigation stability improvements for GPS location and fix for interruption of navigation when switching profiles.

Polestar app functionality improvements: State of charge (SOC): stability improvements and real-time SOC status available during charging. Stability improvements for lock status. Climate timers stability improvements and increased frequency of status updates.



More on Android Automotive:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: