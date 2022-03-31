Tasker 6.0.1 beta improves Tasky accessibility and performance, adds new features

After launching the simplified Tasky in the previous update, Tasker 6.0.1 beta is now tweaking the feature while adding some new automation options for longtime users.

For those unaware, Tasky is a new UI designed to help make Tasker automation a little easier for novices to get to grips with. It was a long-overdue effort to make one of the most powerful automation tools on mobile that bit more palatable for those new to the application. Since then developer João Dias has shared details on the Tasker 6.0.1 update over on the official subreddit.

Although only just launched as part of the previous beta, Tasker version 6.0.1 includes a number of improvements for Tasky to help make it even easier to find and manage routines and browse the online catalogue. Should you choose this simplified UI, you’ll get a new “Your Routines” and “Cloud Routines” tab to help manage any automation task available.

If you have activated a task, then Tasky is also able to show icons to note that something is being automated in the background. This should make it easier to work out just what is working and what isn’t.

Tasker 6.0.1 beta also adds some enhancements to the “main” app too with more controls and functions. You’re now able to use a Get Pixel Color action that can grab the pixel color of any image. Dias notes that you can use this in combination with the Screenshot action to automate based upon what colors are visible on your screen at any time.

This latest beta release also adds new monitoring tools that will finally help you see just what profiles are currently running on your device. The Running Tasks and Active Profiles features allow you to manage anything concurrently active on your device in a similar manner to that of Windows Task Manager. While the Active Profiles option simply shows every active profile on your device.

You can check out the full Tasker 6.0.1 beta changelog below:

Made Tasky bottom navigation based after you enable your first routine. You now get a separate tab for local and online routines

Searching TaskerNet with tags and date now works correctly and fetches all results instead of just the first 12 in some cases

When you enable a routine in Tasky it tells you which permissions are needed before really enabling it

Added icon indicating that a routine is active. Will probably change icon to something else later but wanted something to show that

Made card flip animation faster or disabled if the animation setting in Tasker is disabled

Fixed many small Tasky related issues/bugs

Fixed getting all day, recurring calendar events with the Test App action

action Don’t show action problems (like app doesn’t exist, etc) if action is disabled

Added option to get music playing position in millis to Test Media action

action Show message that Toggle Split Screen action is not supported on Android 12L and Android 13

action is not supported on Android 12L and Android 13 Fixed some Auto and Material You theme issues

