OxygenOS 12 with Android 12 now rolling out for T-Mobile OnePlus 9/9 Pro

After a very extended wait, OxygenOS 12 with Android 12 is now rolling out for the T-Mobile versions of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the US.

The Android 12 update for unlocked OnePlus 9 units has been available since late 2021, which begs the question as to what the holdup was for T-Mobile owners. While it has been a long wait, if you do have the carrier-locked model you should soon see OxygenOS 12 arrive in one of two OTA files.

OxygenOS 12 presents as two distinct builds for T-Mobile OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro units. LE2117_11_C.16 for the OnePlus 9 and LE2127_11.C16 for the Pro (via XDA). This is a sizeable update and even includes the February 2022 security patch according to the changelog.

As XDA notes, the dedicated T-Mobile Android 12 update tracker does not yet acknowledge the rollout of OxygenOS 12 to OnePlus 9 series hardware. However, there are plenty of reports in a thread on the OnePlus Forums suggesting that it is heading out quite widely.

Of course, OxygenOS 12 has been a controversial update for OnePlus. While the merger of OxygenOS and ColorOS has been put on ice, you can feel the influence of Oppo in almost all areas of this Android 12 build. While many fans will be happy that Android 12 is finally here, it might prove to be a divergence away that some were not expecting. You can check out our detailed hands-on with OxygenOS 12 below to prepare you ahead of the upgrade:

