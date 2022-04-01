Google Play system updates for April offer new Play Pass features, app discovery, and more [Updated]

The April Google Play system updates for Android phones will bring new Play Pass and Play Points features, ways to discover apps, and more.

In recent months, Google has begun offering release notes for new features and changes to what it calls the “Google System.” This encompasses updates to the Google Play Store and Google Play Services, as well as minor updates to your phone itself via “Google Play system updates.” Rather than offer individual release notes for each aspect, Google wraps them all together in one spot as new features/tweaks often involve updates from a mixture of the three.

The easiest way to check whether you need to update Google Play Services on your phone is to follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there, if available. To update the Play Store, tap your avatar in the corner, then “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll see an option to “Update Play Store.” Meanwhile, Google Play system updates can be found through the Settings app, under About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

So far, for April 2022’s Google Play updates, there doesn’t seem to be too much in the way of interesting new features. The few standouts, which will need to be investigated, include new features for Play Pass and Play Points, along with some new ways to discover apps through the Play Store.

It’s possible that the Play Points improvements may have already rolled out for some, with the rewards program recently allowing some customers to apply their points directly to a purchase rather than buying credits in 100-point intervals.

In order to see the benefits of these improvements, you’ll need to ensure that your device has the Google Play system update for April, version 22.12 of Play Services, and version 29.9 of the Play Store, all of which should begin rolling out on April 1.

Update 4/1: Google has revised the release notes for April 2022’s Play System updates, adding new changes specific to cars. One particularly interesting line mentions the ability to watch streaming video apps on an infotainment system through “Android Auto.” Google has confirmed that this is actually in reference to the recently announced support for apps like YouTube in cars that have Android Automotive built in.

Another new addition mentions settings related to encrypted files on your device, with the goal of keeping your passwords secure. Both changes have been added below.

Critical Fixes

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services.

Account Management

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV] Introduction of new settings and notifications for on-device encrypted data to improve password security.

Device Connections

[Auto] Support for installation and use of video streaming apps in-car infotainment systems through Android Auto.

Google Play Store

Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times.

New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.

New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs.

Enhancements to Google Play Billing.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.

System Management

Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability.

Developer Services

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps.

