Android Automotive is getting a YouTube app and more control over cars

In addition to new features for the regular Auto experience, Google is announcing several Android Automotive features at CES 2022, including a YouTube app.

Android Automotive is built right into a car instead of requiring a connected phone. Google Maps has been optimized for electric vehicle charging and routing, and there’s the Play Store to download apps from other developers.

The latest first-party app from Google is YouTube to watch videos while you’re parked. The company advertises it as a way to stay entertained while “waiting for curbside pickup or for your car to charge.” Android Automotive’s YouTube app is coming first to Volvo Cars — C40 Recharge seen above — later this year.

Similarly, Android Automotive in those vehicles will soon allows users to check and activate more settings directly via the in-car Assistant:

From activating features like lane keeping assist to checking when your next service is due, your voice can replace looking around for the right button or scrolling through settings.

The platform is also getting new navigation (Sygic and Flitsmeister), charging (ChargePoint and PlugShare), and parking apps (SpotHero and ParkWhiz).

Lastly, Google Assistant on phones, speakers, and other devices will be able to remotely warm up/cool down your vehicle, lock/unlock, and get information (like remaining battery life). These “remote actions” will first be supported on Volvo Cars in the coming months and are meant to control your vehicle even “before you leave the front door.”

User: Hey Google, warm up my car.

Assistant: Asking Volvo to turn on the climate control in your car.

Other Google announcements from CES 2022 include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: