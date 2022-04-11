Fitbit app gets clearance for AFib notifications on select trackers and smartwatches

Ben Schoon

- Apr. 11th 2022 7:12 am PT

0

Just a few weeks after announcing its intentions, Fitbit and Google have today announced that clearance has been granted in the United States for select trackers and smartwatches to detect irregular AFib heart rhythms.

In a post on Google’s The Keyword blog today, Fitbit officially announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted clearance to Fitbit’s new PPG (photoplethysmography) algorithm.

This new algorithm allows “eligible” Fitbit smartwatches and trackers to detect signs of atrial fibrillation, better known as AFib, heart rhythms in the background. Specifically, the algorithm works when the user is still or asleep by using the optical heart-rate sensor to monitor the volume changes of blood vessels in your wrist. Those measurements can be used detect irregularities that point to AFib – the algorithm correctly identified these episodes 98% of the time compared to ECG patch monitors. The functionality is similar to a manual check, which can currently be performed through the ECG app on Sense and Charge 5.

If signs of AFib are detected by Fitbit’s algorithm, a notification is sent through the Fitbit app. The data is valuable as AFib can contribute to a later stroke.

Our new PPG AFib algorithm can passively assess your heart rhythm in the background while you’re still or asleep. If there’s anything that might be suggestive of AFib, you’ll be notified through our Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications feature — allowing you to talk with your healthcare provider or seek further assessment to help prevent a significant medical event, such as stroke.

At this point, Fitbit has not confirmed an exact release window for this feature, or a specific list of devices that will be able to track AFib. It’s highly likely that Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Charge 5, at least, will be eligible for “Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications,” but it’s entirely possible others will as well.

Fitbit offered a peek at the feature in the image below.

More on Fitbit:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Fitbit

Fitbit

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones