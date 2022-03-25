Fitbit preparing more wearables including likely Versa 4 and Sense 2, no sign of Wear OS

Evidence within the Fitbit app suggests that Google’s acquisition has multiple fitness wearables on the horizon, none of which appear to run Wear OS.

Fitbit Versa & Sense successors

In 2020, Fitbit expanded their Versa line of fitness smartwatches to offer a higher model, the Fitbit Sense, that was nearly identical to the Versa 3 but with more health and wellness tracking features inside.

This side-by-side release pattern seems to be continuing this year, with two new watches codenamed “Hera” and “Rhea” appearing simultaneously within the Fitbit app. These codenames continue Fitbit’s long-running tradition of using space/sci-fi related names, with Hera possibly being a reference to Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels and Rhea referring to one of the moons of Jupiter.

In addition to their names being clever anagrams of one another, both Hera and Rhea feature the same display resolution of 336×336. As that’s the same display resolution as was used by 2020’s Fitbit smartwatches, we believe Hera and Rhea will be sold as the next smartwatches in the Versa and Sense lines.

Fitbit Luxe sequel

Meanwhile, recent updates to the Fitbit app have also added a third codename, “Nyota,” to the mix. Keeping in theme, Nyota is almost certainly a reference to the first name of Star Trek’s Lieutenant Uhura.

From what we can tell, this Nyota device will have a 124×208 resolution display, matching that of last year’s Fitbit Luxe. Given Fitbit’s usual tendency to release followup devices on an annual basis, it should be no surprise to see a sequel arrive for the fashionably premium fitness tracker.

Likely not Wear OS

Following Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, a process which began in 2019 and finalized last year, the fitness company announced that it would be developing “premium smartwatches” based on Wear OS. Based on that, some have been expecting Fitbit’s next smartwatch to be its first wearable on Google’s platform.

However, all three of the new Fitbit trackers were found in code related to the software “bridge” that connects your phone to the watch and shares data via Bluetooth. Considering Wear OS has its own methods of communicating between your Android phone and smartwatch, it’s unlikely that a Wear OS-powered Fitbit would need this bridge at all.

Instead, it’s more likely that these upcoming Fitbit devices will have similar software to their predecessors, with Fitbit OS on the Versa 4 & Sense 2 and a simpler experience on the Luxe 2.

