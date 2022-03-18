New Wear OS 3 screenshots provide a quick look at Assistant, Fitbit, notifications, & more [Gallery]

As of today, we’ve primarily seen Wear OS 3 in the context of Samsung’s One UI on the Galaxy Watch 4. New screenshots of Wear OS 3 provide another sneak peek at what could be considered the stock Google experience.

Coming from the Wear OS phone companion app on the Play Store, we see two screenshots of Google Assistant. It’s the redesign that we revealed at the end of last year and was officially announced by Google in February.

The company last month shared a GIF of it on the Galaxy Watch 4 and today’s screenshot of the “Hi, how can I help?” prompt lines up with that. In the second image, we see the Pixel-esque light bar in action after transcribing an actual command, as well as the arched time at the top.

Moving on, we see what looks to be a Fitbit tile that shows your step count for the day. It’s using Fitbit’s color palette, as well as steps icon, and will presumably replace the Google Fit version.

The last fully new screenshot today is of what looks to be an incoming Messages notification on Wear OS 3. You see the sender’s avatar badged with the app icon and name, day/date, and a brief conversation preview. It differs from the list of notifications in the emulator version.

Meanwhile, we get a second look at the “Next event”/Agenda tile. It’s a small redesign compared to what’s currently live on Wear OS 2, and was briefly shown off at I/O. This version starts by first noting the start/end time of your event, while the name and address (if available) follows. An “Agenda” button is used instead of the calendar icon.

Rounding out the list are looks at the existing YouTube Music, Google Pay, and Messages apps. The addition of these Wear OS screenshots to the Play Store are a fairly recent (sometime in the past month based on the Assistant design) occurrence. They should be fairly final and representative to what Wear OS 3 looks like on the rumored Pixel Watch and updates for existing watches.

