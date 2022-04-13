Deals: Motorola Edge 20 sees $250 discount, Jabra Elite 7 Pro ANC Earbuds $150, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Motorola Edge 20 at $250 off alongside Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds for $150 and the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSD card at $35. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $250 on Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Edge 20 256GB Android Smartphone for $450. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at $250 in savings while beating our previous mention from earlier in the year by $50.

Arriving with a 6.7-inch 144Hz display, the Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor. On top of enhancements that live up to this device’s second-generation status like Wi-Fi 6E and 5G, there’s also two-day battery life and a triple-camera array around back. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 7 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $150. While you’d typically pay $200, today’s offer delivers a new all-time and one of the first overall markdowns to date. It’s $30 under our previous mention, as well.

The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro arrive as one of the brand’s more flagship-caliber earbuds with active noise cancellation at the center of the feature set. The true wireless design brings a series of smart features into the mix like Google Assistant and multipoint Bluetooth to supplement the eight hours of listening. There’s also the companion charging case that bumps it up to 30 hours of usage. See how Jabra balances the sound quality with all of the high-end features in our hands-on review.

Samsung 160MB/s PRO Plus 256GB microSD card hits $35

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC memory card for $35. Initially launched back in September at $55, it has since dropped to between $40 and $45 at Amazon with today’s deal matching the all-time low we have only tracked once before today.

Alongside a 10-year warranty, Samsung says this model features water, temperature, x-ray, and magnetic protections to guard your data and footage wherever your adventures take you. Part of the brands’s latest family of microSD cards, it is a notable option for Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, drone rigs, and cameras with speeds up to 160MB/s as well as V30 and A2 ratings for compatibility with 4K video and for loading apps. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the latest lineup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: