‘The Qubit Game’ from Google tasks you with building a quantum computer

Yesterday (April 14) was World Quantum Day, and the Google Quantum AI team marked the occasion with “The Qubit Game.” It’s meant to serve as a “different way to introduce people to the world of quantum computing.”

Google, and others in the industry, believe quantum computing will “help solve big problems, ranging from helping us understand the world better by simulating quantum systems, to broad industrial applications like more efficient energy production or designing medicines to cure diseases and solve major public health issues.”

World Quantum Day is meant to raise awareness about the field, and Google’s contribution is a “playful journey to building a quantum computer, one qubit at a time.” Available on the web, The Qubit Game was built with Doublespeak Games.

Earn points by solving the same challenges quantum engineers face, from keeping qubits cool to blocking cosmic rays. If you succeed, you’ll discover new upgrades for your computer, complete big research projects, and change science forever.

This simulator is being positioned for K-12 with more classroom resources available here, while Google Quantum AI also has an “immersive guide that explains [its] quantum computing effort and highlights the components of a quantum computer.”

