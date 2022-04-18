Galaxy Watch 4 users in Canada getting ECG and BP features

More often than not, some regions are left out regarding important and cutting-edge features. In this instance, Galaxy Watch 4 owners in Canada haven’t had the ability to use the smartwatch’s ECG and blood pressure monitoring tools, that is, until now. Users in Canada are finally reporting full ECG and BP capabilities on their devices.

Like most modern smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is chock full of essential features with a focus on health and wellness. One of these features is the ability to track your electrocardiogram signals and blood pressure in order to stay on top of your health. Used in conjunction, these features can be used as preventative tools to keep track of your overall heart health. While these features in the Samsung Health Monitor app are only available for Samsung Galaxy users in some regions, it remains a major selling point.

Up until recently, Canada was completely locked out of the feature, even though the list of regions able to take advantage was quite large. Like most regions, some of these features have to get approval from government agencies. Because of this, the ECG monitor and blood pressure capabilities were near useless since the release of the Galaxy Watch 4.

According to a report by Sammobile, a recent firmware update (R8xxXXU1FVC8) recently rolled out to users in Canada unlocked ECG and BP monitoring. This update allows those who use a Samsung Galaxy device running at least Android 7.0 to use the Samsung Health Monitor app to track these vitals.

If you want to enable these features, it’s pretty simple to do so. Head into your Samsung Health Monitor app on your watch and follow the steps to set it up. After updating to the latest firmware, you may even be prompted to download the app and get it set up. As long as your Galaxy Watch 4 is paired with a Galaxy phone, you should be fully capable of running ECG and BP tests.

More on Galaxy Watch:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: