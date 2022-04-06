New Galaxy Watch 4 update rolling out with Samsung Health improvements, March patch

The Galaxy Watch 4 is still, going on a year after the update’s announcement, the only product on the market with Wear OS 3. Luckily, though, it’s proven to be a solid product with great features, and even better software support. This week, Samsung is rolling out yet another Galaxy Watch 4 update, this time with some Samsung Health improvements and the March security patch.

Samsung today posted a new changelog for update R870XXU1FVC8 for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, with the update rolling out now at least in the United States. We’ve already been able to pull the update on one of our devices in the US, but a device in France is not showing the update available just yet.

What’s new? The update is still based on the same core Android version, Wear OS 3.2 and Android 11, but it does upgrade the security patch level on the Galaxy Watch 4 to March 2022, up from January. That’s keeping in line with Samsung’s bi-monthly security patches so far on the Watch 4.

The rest of Samsung’s changelog is tiny, though. There’s the usual mention of miscellaneous stability and reliability fixes, as well as some mysterious improvements to Samsung Health. Based on a quick look around, we haven’t found anything notable that’s changed.

Enhanced Samsung Health Function

Improved system stability and reliability

If any further specifics on this update are spotted, we’ll update this article accordingly.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: