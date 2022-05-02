Google Docs adds customizable dropdown menus and table templates

Smart canvas is Google’s push to boost integrations between its family of Workspace apps. In Google Docs, dropdown chips and table templates are the latest additions meant to boost productivity.

Google Docs dropdowns

Accessed from the @-menu, you can create dropdown menus to “easily indicate the status of your document or various project milestones outlined in your document.” Pill-shaped, you tap on them to select an option, while two defaults are available in Google Docs:

Project Status , which includes selections for “Not Started”, “Blocked”, “In Progress” and “Complete”

, which includes selections for “Not Started”, “Blocked”, “In Progress” and “Complete” Review Status, which includes selections for “Not Started”, “In Progress”, “Under Review” and “Approved”.

“New dropdown” lets you create your own with custom color options.

Google Docs table templates

Meanwhile, Google Docs is also adding table templates to “quickly insert building blocks for common workflows” like a Launch content tracker, Project asset, Review tracker, and Product roadmap. Going hand-in-hand with the new dropdowns, these templates can be added from the Insert > Table menu.

The columns within the template include a sample row of content to help guide you on how they can be used and customized.

Both table templates and the dropdown menus are rolling out to Google Docs on the web over the course of this month.

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers

Available to users with personal Google Accounts

