Google ‘Smart canvas’ offers a more interactive and integrated Workspace experience

Building on Docs, Sheets, and Slides, Google today announced “Smart canvas” as a more interactive and integrated tool that brings together existing Workspace tools.

Google Docs is the underlying tool that you’ll continue to use, but it’s deeply interconnected with Meet, Sheets, Tasks, and Slides. Those other tools are accessed using @ mentions. This provides a list of “Building Blocks,” or templates for meeting notes, project roadmap, and brainstorming, while you can quickly link existing documents in Drive.

Google today also announced connected (with Tasks) checklists, pageless formats (that remove boundaries), assisted writing with inclusive language recommendations, emoji reactions in Docs, and the ability to present to Google Meet.

