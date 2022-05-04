Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock 2 hits $60, first Galaxy S22 Ultra case discounts, Star Wars Day sale, more

All of today’s best deals may be headlined by the Star Wars Day discounts, but we’re also rounding up the best markdowns that the Google side of the galaxy has to offer. First up is a new low on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 to go alongside the first discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock 2 with charging dock hits $60

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $60. While you would more typically pay $90, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $30 off. This is not only $10 below our previous mention, but $5 under any previous discounts, as well.

Lenovo’s new second-generation Smart Clock just hit the scene in the latter half of last year and arrives powered by Google Assistant. Alongside living up to its name by doubling as an alarm clock, there’s the usual feature set you’d expect from Assistant like smart home device control and more. Plus, you’ll find the bundled charging dock that delivers a 10W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port for a streamlined nightstand setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more.

Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases on sale for the first time

Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s official Galaxy S22 Ultra cases for the very first time which are headlined by the Leather Cover for $34. Normally fetching $50, this new all-time low is accompanied by a 31% price cut. Protecting your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a genuine leather exterior that’ll develop a healthy patina over time, you’ll also find a microfiber lining on the inside for some added support. On top of just defending against scratches and drops, it’ll also class up the look of your handset with some aluminum buttons to further accentuate the stylings.

If you’d prefer to go with a more colorful accessory, Amazon is also marking down the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Silicone Cases today. These are also on sale for the very first time and now sitting at $22 in several styles – they are both down from the usual $30 price tags and marking new all-time lows. Each of these covers project your handset in a soft silicone material that’s covered in a silky matte finish.

OnePlus 9 Pro returns to all-time low of $270 off

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $799. Normally fetching $1,069, today’s offer amounts to $270 in savings while matching the best price of the year. This may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending $100 less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Those all-time low discounts noted above also carry over to the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone. Dropping down to the best price of the year at $599, this is $130 off and an even more affordable version of OnePlus’ now previous-generation handset. It still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

