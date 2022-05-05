Amazon app for Android removes the ability to purchase digital content to avoid Google fees

Ben Schoon

- May. 5th 2022 9:44 am PT

0

Google’s crackdown on in-app billing on Android has resulted in changes to quite a few apps. Now, the main Amazon Shopping app for Android has removed the ability to purchase digital content on Android.

As reported by BBC, the Amazon Shopping app for Android has removed the ability to purchase digital content with the app. Amazon directly confirmed that this change is due to Google Store policy, referring to Google’s crackdown on the use of Google Play billing in apps distributed through the Play Store, in turn charging a 30% cut of revenue over $1 million annually. Smaller developers only get a 15% cut.

This includes purchasing books for Kindle, which Amazon now tells users to do either through its website or through the Kindle app. The Kindle app still supports e-book purchases within the app, but it’s unclear why that app, in particular, is exempt from all of Google’s policies.

Digital movies and other content can still be streamed through the Amazon app, but cannot be purchased. However, the app is still fully able to purchase physical goods, complete with Amazon’s built-in billing tools. Amazon holds the same behavior in its iOS app, and Amazon said it “carefully considered” the change.

In recent weeks, the Barnes & Noble Nook app and Hulu have also removed in-app purchases and billing over Google’s crackdown.

More on Google Play:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Amazon

Amazon

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones