Deals: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE falls to $423, TCL 5-Series Google TV $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a new low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE at $423. That’s alongside TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV at $100 off and this ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE is now even more affordable at $423

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet for $423. While you’d more regularly pay $530, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $107 off. This is $7 below the previous mention and first discount since back in March, too.

Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD display that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or note takers, as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect.

TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV now $100 off

Amazon currently offers TCL’s all-new 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV for $600. Marking the very first discount from its usual $700 price tag, you’re looking at $100 in savings and a new all-time low since its debut at the beginning of the year. As TCL’s latest Google TV, the new 5-Series arrives with a 65-inch 4K QLED panel that’s backed by 60 localized lighting zones for improved contrast between vivid colors and darker blacks.

On the smart connectivity front, Google TV powers the entire experience to pull in content from all of the top streaming services alongside delivering Alexa voice control. There’s also three HDMI 2.0 ports at your disposal alongside all of the other connectivity options. You can also get all of the details on what to expect in our hands-on review.

ASUS Chromebook CM3 with detachable keyboard hits new 2022 low

Amazon now offers the ASUS Chromebook CM3 Detachable for $300. Down from $370, this is marking the best price of the year at a total of $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20.

Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

