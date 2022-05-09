Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4: New leaks detail battery size, charging, aspect ratios

Samsung’s next foldable lineup is set to bring some welcome new tweaks to the Fold and Flip, and details have been slowly coming out over the past few months. This week, a few new leaks around the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 offer context around the battery size, displays, and the somewhat limited charging speeds.

Tipster Ice Universe has put out several notable leaks around the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4, offering up more concrete details about what to expect from these devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 won’t see much better charging or battery

First and foremost with this latest batch of leaks are the new battery details. As previous leaks have established, Samsung won’t be providing a huge upgrade to either phone. According to Ice, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. That’s identical to the battery in the existing Galaxy Z Fold 3, which has “good enough” endurance at best, as we said in our review.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s battery, though, seems to be a bit bigger than expected. While some previous leaks claimed only a slightly bigger power pack compared to the Flip 3’s 3,300 mAh capacity, Ice claims that the Flip 4 will actually have an advertised capacity of 3,700 mAh. This would represent significantly better endurance. We’ll take this one with an optimistic grain of salt, as it would solve the bigger pain point we had with last year’s model.

Meanwhile, charging on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will apparently be limited to 25W. The Fold 3 had that same speed, but the Flip 3 was limited to 15W, so upping that to 25W is certainly a welcome upgrade there.

Some were hoping that Samsung would upgrade the charging speed on Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to 45W, as is the case on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but that would have come with negligible value anyway. Recent reports have made it pretty clear that 45W charging doesn’t actually make a meaningful difference.

This is what the Fold 4’s new aspect ratio will possibly look like

Meanwhile, we’re also getting a better idea of how Samsung will be tweaking the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s aspect ratio. The new foldable will reportedly have an inner aspect ratio of 6:5, wider than the Fold 3’s 5:4 ratio. The outer display, meanwhile, will be a bit shorter and wider at 23:9 compared to the Fold 3’s 24.5:9. The images below illustrate the new look.

It’s a subtle difference, for sure, but one that could result in a more comfortable experience.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 “Plus” under the hood

Finally, Ice also reiterated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will be using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset under the hood. This unannounced chip is expected to be manufactured by TSMC, and see some minor performance bumps as a result. However, some recent reports cast doubt that there could be delays for these chips. Seemingly, though, Samsung’s use will be fulfilled.

