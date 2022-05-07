Motorola Razr third-gen foldable leaks with dual-camera ahead of rumored Summer release

The crown jewel of the foldable market has generally been devices in the form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold series, but the winner in terms of sales volume has been the traditional flip phone form factor. Motorola previously confirmed a “Motorola Razr 3” foldable was in development, and now a new report is giving us our first look at “Maven.”

Evan Blass reports via 91Mobiles that the device pictured below is the “Motorola Maven,” which will be sold as the brand’s next foldable flip phone. We are referring to the device as the “Razr 3,” as the official branding has yet to come out.

This first look at the “Motorola Razr 3” shows a device with a revamped design that comes much closer to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3. It seems as though Motorola has ditched the “hump” at the bottom of the design in favor of something a bit more flat. It’s hard to see the outer display based on this picture, but it still seems to be a larger panel than what Samsung uses, based on the barely-visible evidence of where that display sits.

One of the big changes seems to be with the camera array. While the previous two generations of Razr only offered one camera, Motorola has two sensors on this “Razr 3.” These are left in the corner of the design, not unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Apparently, the primary sensor is a 50MP shooter backed up by a 13MP ultrawide, with a 32MP selfie camera within the device. The display remains at FHD+.

As for the specs, “Maven” is described as a “top-of-the-line” offering. That includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, though it seems that plans for two versions of the device, one with the existing Gen 1 and one with the upcoming “Plus” variant, may be hindered by delivery delays on the newer, still unannounced chip. RAM lands at 8GB/12GB and storage at 256GB/512GB, depending on variant.

The “Motorola Razr 3” is apparently set to arrive sometime this Summer, specifically headed to China first around July or August. “Quart Black” and “Tranquil Blue” will apparently be the launch colorways.

Prior to this upcoming device, Motorola has released two other foldables. The original Razr launched in 2019 and leaned heavily on the idea that it was reviving the design of the classic Razr flip phone. When it came to hands-on reviews, though, opinions were less than favorable due to hardware issues and slow software updates. The Razr 5G was released in 2020 as a refinement on that original device, shipping with better hardware, but stiff competition from Samsung along with the Razr’s high price tag contributed to minimal traction.

