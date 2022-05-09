Sharp Aquos R7 launches w/ huge 1-inch 47.2MP sensor, 240Hz AMOLED display

While not often available outside of a few selected markets, Sharp has officially unveiled the Aquos R7, which touts a massive 1-inch rear 47.2-megapixel camera sensor and an upgraded 240Hz AMOLED display.

A sequel to the limited Aquos R6 from last year, the Sharp Aquos R7 has a few notable changes and upgrades over its predecessor. The star attraction is undoubtedly the 1-inch rear camera sensor. It takes a notable step up in overall fidelity with the CMOS sensor touting a maximum resolution of 47.2-megapixels with the Leica brand partnership also providing some tuning.

Much like last year, the actual camera lens has been manufactured by Leica, which has a fast f/1.9 aperture and an equivalent focal length of 19mm. Sadly, there is no room for OIS here, which could be owed to the larger sensor size. The Sharp Aquos R7 does come with real-time face, body, and eye detection and 4x “lossless” zoom when using the digital crop feature. 4-to-1 pixel binning is used to produce 12-megapixel images, and 8K video recording is also possible here too.

The rest of the specifications are no less impressive, as the Sharp Aquos R7 comes with a flat 6.6-inch IGZO OLED display at 1,260 x 2,730 pixels and a supersmooth 240Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is variable and can drop as low as 1Hz depending upon the screen context. There’s also room for a centrally placed punch-hole notch up, which hosts a 12.6-megapixel selfie camera and biometric security is provided via an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is also utilized alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage with the battery capped at 5,000mAh. However, Sharp has not shared any details on the charging speeds offered with the Aquos R7 this time around. It’ll ship with Android 12 pre-installed with Sharp’s UI tuning also provided.

As you would expect, the Sharp Aquos R7 is only slated for release in the company’s home market of Japan later this July with no word on global availability. Pricing has yet to be released, but it is open for pre-order at Softbank and Docomo in Japan. It will be available in simple black and silver color variants.

