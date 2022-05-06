Android 13 Beta 1 for Google TV quietly released

Earlier this week, Google started beta testing Android 13 for Android TV. Similar to previous years, a system image is available for the ADT-3 Developer Kit.

The beta is an opportunity for you to test your apps and provide feedback on the latest release. Further customizations in Android to improve the experience and compatibility on TV will be introduced with the each release.

Given the different experiences, there are separate testing paths for Android TV and Google TV. You can install a Google TV Beta 1 system image on the ADT-3 Developer Kit today.

Meanwhile, both an Android TV 13 and Google TV beta testing experience is available via the Android Emulator for TV. Google has identified the following issues and it does not make for the most stable experience:

When Bluetooth headphones are connected, AV playback on some apps does not work.

In some cases when trying to pair Bluetooth devices, pressing the side button on the ADT-3 device does not activate a Bluetooth device search. If remote pairing is lost, you can work around this by using ADB commands to simulate remote input. Alternatively, you can reflash the unit.

Remote control buttons can’t be reconfigured using the Remote & Accessories menu.

menu. The option to change HDMI-CEC control is currently missing from the Remote & Accessories menu.

menu. When casting to 4k TVs, only the top left quarter of the image is shown.

In some cases when the ADT-3 device is connected to an LG TV, the remote control does not work.

When using the Google Play Movies app, 4K playback is corrupted by a gray screen and noise.

For iOS devices, the Google Home app fails to connect to the ADT-3 device. To work around this issue, use the Google Home app on an Android device or the ADT-3 remote control.

This Beta 1 was released (h/t Android Police) on May 4, or just over a week after the Pixel version became available. Stay tuned as we dive into what’s new.

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: