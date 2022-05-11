The Pixel 6 sold more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 combined

This year at Google I/O, we saw our first look at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which took a lot of design cues and developments from the Pixel 6 series. In fact, the Pixel 6 was so much of a success, that Google said 2021’s Pixel 6 sales did better than the previous two generations, combined.

Last year when the Pixel 6 series was announced and released, there was a lot of hype to go along with it. With the combination of a new Tensor chip, a fantastic camera array, and an overall stunning design, the Pixel 6 was a winner right from the start. Of course, months later when it was in the hands of the public, some flaws couldn’t be helped but appear over time. We’ve seen some interesting bugs and issues pop up, but that didn’t tame our love for the line.

Cut to now, the announcement of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro spurred the question “how well did the Pixel 6 actually do?” Well, Google has the answer. During the Keynote, it was mentioned that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro sold better than the Pixel 4 and 5 did. Not only that, but when you add the sales from both devices up, you still won’t hit the numbers the Pixel 6 series sales did.

In 2019, it was announced that the Pixel 4 only managed to sell around 2 million units over the course of six months. Comparatively, Google broke its own sales record in Q4 of last year with the sales of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, despite the issues we saw with supply constraints.

This is likely due to the huge advertising push we saw in 2021 up until now. Google hired several key figures like Lizzo and Shang Chi’s Simu Liu to come on board as spokespeople for the new devices. Moving forward, we’re likely to see the same kind of push for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the coming months before its release. With the Pixel 6 being such a crowdpleaser, another question pops up: “Will the Pixel 7 do better than the Pixel 6?” Only time will tell. We might even have to wait until Google I/O 2023.

