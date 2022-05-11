Google previews the Pixel Watch, coming this fall with Pixel 7 

At I/O 2022, Google finally confirmed that it’s making the Pixel Watch. That said, we only got a teaser as it’s not coming until later this year with the Pixel 7.

Google’s Pixel Watch consists of three distinct pieces, starting with a bulbous cover glass that curves all the way to the metal sides. Google is going for an edge-to-edge look with this “domed design,” but the display is just a flat surface with black bezels surrounding it.

There’s a bottle cap-shaped crown — which is clickable and said to be “tactile” — at the 3 o’clock position that juts straight out, while you get a button just above it. Below that is the first of two small holes, with the other on the left edge next to a long speaker cutout. Google is using recycled stainless steel here.

Elsewhere on the perimeter are two watchband slots with buttons at the right that allow for fast swapping with a twist. A proprietary strap system is used, while Google is using Fitbit’s “infinity band” design that consists of two loops and a pill-shaped peg.

Both the metal perimeter and bottom dome, which is the third piece, are quite thick. Sensors are arranged horizontally at the center for some symmetry. Google today just mentioned continuous heart rate and sleep tracking.

There’s an “improved Wear OS UI” with more “fluid navigations” and “smart notifications,” which are accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. Google’s goal is to make the Pixel Watch “tappable, voice-enabled, and glanceable.”

Google previously showed off the new Assistant UI with a four-color light bar at the bottom of the screen, but results and answers — like the weather — have been visually updated.

The company advertises being able to leave your phone at home and still getting Maps directions as well as accessing Google Wallet for contactless payments and transit.

A new Google Home app lets you control smart home devices (lights, thermostats, etc.) and get package or person alerts (Nest Doorbell).

Lastly, Google touted “deep” Fitbit integration. It’s coming first to the Pixel Watch with a list view of all your stats, like on existing Fitbit smartwatches.

