YouTube Music tests letting you filter the Up Next queue

After making it easy to “Save” your queue as a playlist, YouTube Music’s Up next is testing suggestion chips to filter what appears.

Just below the bar noting what radio you’re playing from, there’s a carousel of filters that you can tap to customize with plays next in Up next. “All” is the default and joined by “Familiar,” “Recommendation,” and “Instrumental.” According to one user on Reddit, the filter pills vary by song and they only mention it appearing for radio-generated queues.

This should let you find more songs to listen to without having to browse the Home feed. That can be ideal when your current radio queue is great, but you want more variety. Alternatively, if what’s in Up next is bad, there’s now a way to quickly find something more familiar.

Overall, it lets people stay in the Now Playing UI, which is the fastest way to start another song. This view is getting slightly more busy and cluttered, but it’s still pretty straightforward.

At the moment, there’s only one report of YouTube Music’s new ability to filter radio queues. We’re not seeing it live on several devices we checked this morning.

