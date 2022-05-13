YouTube Music for Wear OS rolls out ‘Recently Played’ tile

As we previously spotted, YouTube Music’s ‘Recently Played’ Wear OS tile is now available to let you quickly start listening to a previous album/song on your watch.

Once added, the tile shows what you recently played with the album and artist name, as well as artwork in the background (with an aggressive vignette). Tapping will start playback, but “Browse” just opens the app. 

If something is actively being played from YouTube Music – as seen in the third screenshot below, the tile notes that (by removing Browse) and tapping immediately opens the app to the Now Playing page.

In all, it’s a straightforward Wear OS tile and joins other first-party ones from Google Clock and Fit. Make sure you have version 5.06.40 of YouTube Music installed from the Wear OS Play Store to see this tile. We’re seeing it on a Galaxy Watch 4 this morning.

This addition joins how YouTube Music now lets you shuffle play all your downloaded music (e.g. albums) and not just playlists. Google plans to update the app in the future to allow streaming so that downloading is not required ahead of time.

