Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 5G refurb hits $459, Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a one-day Samsung Galaxy S21 5G refurbished discount to $459. That’s alongside a new Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker all-time low of $90 and the first discounts on Logitech’s new MX Mechanical keyboards. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G sees $341 refurb discount to $459

Woot is kicking off its latest certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale for today only, discounting a selection of previous-generation handsets in the process, starting at $137. At the top of the list, Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 5G 128GB is down to $459 Originally fetching $800, this is marking the best price of the year at $41 below our previous mention at $341 off in total.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22 model that just hit the scene earlier in the year, but Samsung’s now previous-generation entry-level Galaxy S21 smartphone still packs a punch. There’s a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review, we found that it made all of the right compromises.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker falls to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $90. Down from $150, you’re looking at a new all-time low courtesy of Amazon while beating our previous mention by $13. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display.

Its five-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats, ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. While not quite as capable on the smartwatch feature set as some of the other options in the Fitbit stable, it’ll certainly help offer extra insight on workouts and overall wellbeing. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Logitech’s new MX Mechanical keyboards see first discounts

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $149 with Linear key switches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off to deliver a new all-time low. You can also save on the compact model at $142 as well.

Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multidevice support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights as well.

