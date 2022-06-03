Galaxy Z Flip 4 may also tone down its display crease, introduce new hinge

Samsung’s popular Galaxy Z Flip is apparently set to see some big improvements with its next release. According to a reliable tipster, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will follow the path of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in slimming down its display crease and using a new hinge.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 to work on the crease

Ice Universe says that the display crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be “shallower” than the Z Flip 3.

The display crease has been a side effect of Samsung’s tight radius hinge since the original Galaxy Fold, and in the years since, it hasn’t been an area of focus. While we’ve said time and time again that the crease fades away in real-life use, it’s an understandable point of frustration for some, and a point of stress for the durability of the display. Competitors such as Oppo have taken a different approach to the hinge, effectively eliminating the crease or at least lessening it dramatically by comparison. The Motorola Razr had a similar method.

It’s unclear exactly what Samsung is doing to reduce the display crease on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it seems likely the company will lessen the radius at which the phone shuts. Either that, or using materials that are less likely to show the crease. In any case, it’s an improvement everyone will be glad to see.

The crease of the Flip4 is much shallower than that of the Flip3, and I think most people will be satisfied. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 3, 2022

A new hinge, too

It seems Samsung is working on the crease, too, by working on a revamped hinge. As we’d heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has some new hinge in the works that cuts down on physical size and weight. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will apparently also be adopting a new hinge, as some case listings hint at.

Case leaks are notoriously unreliable for visual details, but these do give us a good idea of what Samsung is changing for the physical hinge in particular. Specificially, it seems the hinge will have less of a gap between the two halves of the phone.

It’d be good to take that with a grain of salt, given the source of the information, but it certainly makes sense for Samsung to make changes to the Flip 4’s hinge if the same is happening on its bigger brother.

Notably, Ice also says that the Fold 4 will weigh in at just 254g, a considerable cut in weight from the Fold 3 (271g).

