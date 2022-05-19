Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery certification all but confirms a fairly big upgrade

It seems the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be shipping with a bigger battery, and a new leak all but confirms it’s going to be a bigger upgrade than some earlier leaks suggested.

Recapping what we’ve seen to date, one of the first few leaks of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 pinpointed a moderate battery upgrade of just a few mAh. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, for reference, shipped with a 3,300 mAh battery which we found very underwhelming in our review. It simply didn’t have the endurance it needed. The earlier leaks suggested that the battery would only see a moderate upgrade to 3,400 mAh.

Earlier this month, another tipster claimed the battery would land at 3,700 mAh, an increase that would be considerably more sizeable and meaningful to Samsung’s battery issues on the Flip. That claim is now being corroborated by certification documents uncovered by MyFixGuide. Pictured below, those documents show two batteries destined for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at 2,555 mAh and 1,040 mAh respectively. Combined, that adds up to 3,595 mAh, meaning that Samsung will probably have an advertised capacity of 3,700 mAh, give or take.

Regardless of exactly what numbers Samsung settles on, though, this is great news for the company’s next foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was a massive hit in the realm of foldables, so having better battery life on a new model would only be a boost for the sequel.

Recent leaks have also suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will likely look almost identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There’s a chance of slightly different design quirks throughout, but the overall look will likely be roughly the same. Samsung is also expected to use the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus in this new foldable.

