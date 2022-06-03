Stadia Changelog: A few new games arrive as another one, EA, bites the dust

Google Stadia saw a few new titles arrive as a part of June 2022’s Pro lineup, but it also saw the rough news that Madden NFL 23 won’t be coming to the platform, the latest in a line of sequels that haven’t stuck around on the platform.

New games on Stadia

This week saw four new titles arrive on Google Stadia, mostly thanks to the Stadia Pro lineup for June. The new games include:

Google has added 28 new games to Stadia during this calendar year. In 2021, Google delivered 107 new titles to the Stadia library, and the company promises at least 100 new games during 2022, a tall order at this current rate.

Games coming to Stadia

One upcoming game landed a release date on Stadia this week, with the indie title Talking Dogs being set to arrive on June 30, 2023 on Stadia alongside PS5 and Steam.

But in other news, we also got confirmation for a game that won’t be coming to Stadia. EA’s Madden NFL 23 will not be coming to Stadia as of now, a pretty massive blow to the platform.

EA first signed on to support Stadia in 2020, bringing Madden, Fifa, and Jedi Fallen Order to the platform over the course of a few months. But barely two years later, it seems the publisher is already done. Just last month, EA announced a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, but never mentioned any support for Stadia. With Madden NFL 23 no longer coming to Stadia, it seems EA is giving it up – might we speculate that perhaps its deal with Google has completed?

Whatever the reason, it’s sad to see. Especially seeing as EA is, for now, one of the biggest publishers not locked to a specific platform.

Updates

June 2022 Stadia Pro lineup

Google this week released the latest batch of Stadia Pro games, adding seven titles to the list.

Six games will be leaving Stadia Pro: Blue Fire, Foreclosed, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, and TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS.

Super Bomberman R Online will go offline soon

Originally a Stadia exclusive, Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online is reaching its end of life later this year. Announced in a press release, Konami says that “various circumstances” contributed to the decision to shut the game down on December 1, 2022, not even two full years after its launch.

In-game purchases for the free-to-play title have already been disabled, and existing “Bomber Coins” will expire prior to the December shutdown. Konami says there will be future projects in the Bomberman series.

Power Rangers 2.9.1

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is getting a major update this week. As rolled out yesterday, v2.9.1 delivers some changes to character battles among other things. Google explains:

You can expect to see battle changes for several characters from Udonna to Adam Park, whether it is more effort required to defeat your foes or reduced damage to give others a chance. The new update also tackles Megazord adjustments in addition to all the buffs and nerfs galore.

