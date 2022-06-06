Deals: Google Pixel 6 Pro $100 off, latest Nest Thermostats from $100, and more

We are ready to kick the week off in Android-friendly deals with some notable offers on flagship handsets, Google’s earbuds, and some springtime Nest offers. First up, we are now tracking a rare offer and a new Amazon all-time low on Google Pixel 6 Pro at $100 off the going rate. That deal joins only the second price drop of the year on Google Pixel Buds A-Series and some solid print discounts on the brand’s latest Nest thermostats with deals starting from $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro hits new all-time Amazon low at $799 (Save $100)

To kick off today’s best Android-friendly deals, Amazon currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $799 shipped in all three colors. Normally fetching $899, this is a new all-time low for an unlocked model and the most enticing cash discount to date at $100 off. For comparison, our last mention was $56 more with today’s rare offer delivering even deeper savings.

This model lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop to $89 for only the second price drop on 2022

Next up we have the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $89 shipped over at Amazon. Typically fetching $99, this is delivering only the second notable discount of the year at $10 off, while matching the previous price cut from back in April. Otherwise, we have only seen these sell for less on Black Friday. Google’s new Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as the brand’s latest take on true wireless earbuds and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Spring discounts from $100 on Google’s latest Nest thermostats now live

Alongside the of our ongoing Nest offers, several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. The likes of Adorama, Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are offering one of the first price cuts of the year at $50 off the usual $249 going rate. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this spring and even hotter weather come summer, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

We also spotted Google’s more recent Thermostat at $99.99. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $30 off the usual price. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

