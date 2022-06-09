Samsung is offering up to $1,100 for your cracked phone if you upgrade to Galaxy Z Fold 3

Even though the Fold 4 is right around the corner, Samsung is currently offering up a bonus for anyone interested in buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3, with enhanced trade-in credits of up to $1,100.

You can get $1,100 in trade-in credits for a Galaxy Z Fold 3

Exclusively from Samsung.com, buyers interested in picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 3 can get some absolutely killer deals on trade-in value for the foldable. For a limited time, Samsung has upped the maximum trade-in value to $1,100, up $200 from when the Fold 3 first arrived.

The only device that will actually get you $1,100, though, is the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The $2,000 foldable currently sells used for around $700-800, so Samsung is certainly making a killer offer to owners of that device, especially seeing how big of an upgrade the Fold 3 is. Moving from the Fold 2 to the Fold 3 brings an improved display and much more importantly, water resistance, to the device.

But Fold 2 owners aren’t the only ones who stand to benefit from these upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 3 trade-in values. Samsung has boosted credits pretty much across the board for those looking to buy a Fold 3 – we’ve listed a few notable trades below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – $1,025

Samsung Galaxy S21 – $800

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra – $950

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – $1,100

Google Pixel 5 – $200

Apple iPhone 12 – $420

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max – $655

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – $495

OnePlus 9 Pro – $275

The biggest deal here, though, is that trade-in values don’t drop if your phone’s display is cracked. A cracked display typical decimates both trade-in and private sale values, so this is certainly a great offer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is right around the corner

Of course, this is probably a conscious decision by Samsung to try and clear out the remaining stock of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as we’re only about two months out from the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to introduce a new design with an updated hinge that’s both smaller and lighter compared to the Fold 3. Samsung is also expected to finally address the crease in the middle of the display in a significant way.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2022 – Still worth it?

Nearly a year after launch, is it still worth buying the Galaxy Z Fold 3? It’s still a pricey smartphone at $1,799, but much of what we said in our review last year holds true.

The Fold 3 remains one of the most useful smartphones on the market thanks to its versatile inner display, S Pen support, and improved durability. Even though there’s fierce competition in this space with entires such as the Oppo Find N, they still don’t match the water resistance the Fold 3 offers.

More on Samsung Foldables:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: