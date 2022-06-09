Galaxy Z Fold 4 apparently set to update multitasking with new gesture

Multitasking is one of the best reasons to buy a foldable phone, especially Samsung’s Galaxy Fold lineup, and it seems that’s going to get even better, as there’s apparently a new feature in the works.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to get ‘swipe for split screen’

According to known Samsung tipster Ice Universe, the company has plans to introduce a new multitasking feature on both the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This new feature is described as a “swipe for split screen,” which sounds like a gesture that enables faster access to split screen multitasking.

There’s no clear information on exactly what this may look like, but there’s some room for guesses.

Samsung’s competitors in the foldable space have also introduced swipe gestures to speed up multitasking. Oppo, for instance, has a two-finger swipe down the screen on its Find N to initiate multitasking. Vivo also uses a three-finger swipe for the same thing. While it’s unclear if Samsung will do exactly the same, it’s reasonable to assume it will be in a similar vein.

Galaxy Z fold4 and Flip4 will add “swipe for split screen” function — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 9, 2022

Samsung’s software tweaks on the Galaxy Z Fold series have long put it in the lead when it comes to multitasking on these bigger displays, with Fold 3 offering up to three apps on screen at once, floating apps in windows, and also a sidebar for quickly switching between apps.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, with this new multitasking feature, is expected to arrive sometime in August. The device will apparently have a revamped hinge that’s smaller and lighter, as well as allowing for a less intrusive crease on the inner display. The aspect ratio of the device will also be altered, with a wider outer display and a square internal display.

