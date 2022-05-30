Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs won’t be a huge leap, as Samsung is making upgrades that matter

The super-expensive Galaxy Fold series has put out some of the best foldables on the market, but not because of a focus on the spec sheet. Today, a nearly complete Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs list has come out and left some underwhelmed, but it makes more sense when you look at the bigger picture.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs: A minor upgrade

Looking at specs, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 seems to be a minor upgrade, unsurprisingly. Both Ice Universe and Yogesh Brar have put out what appear to be finalized specs for the upcoming foldable, and they paint a picture as to what to expect.

Starting with the displays, Samsung appears to be keeping mostly the same formula, with a 7.6-inch “QXGA+” AMOLED display at 120Hz. This is roughly the same as the Fold 3. There’s also a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED display on the outside, also at 120Hz. This also lines up with the Fold 3’s outer panel, with “HD+” being a bit of a misleading way to describe the 2,268 x 832 resolution of that outer display.

Moving on, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor if this leak is to believed, which makes sense given we’ve heard that chip being used on multiple occasions. Memory will hit either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, depending on model, with 256GB or 512GB of storage. Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 will apparently also be onboard, with a 4,400 mAh battery and 25W charging to round it out.

We also get further corroboration of the cameras, with a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP 3x telephoto lens. It seems the under-display inner camera will be back again, still at 4MP.

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

Samsung is making changes that matter

It’s easy to look at some of these specs – 25W charging in particular – and think that Samsung is essentially chalking up the Fold 4 as a “plateau” year, but taking a step back really tells a different story.

On the display front, Samsung is making changes, even if those aren’t to the size or resolution of the panels. A slimmer hinge will leave more room for the outer display to be a bit wider, something that’s been a common complaint since the first Galaxy Fold. This is also a result of Samsung having widened the inner display, as past reports have claimed. Samsung is also rumored to be cleaning up the display crease a bit, as well as cutting down on weight by revamping its hinge.

And perhaps the most exciting upgrade is to the camera array. Instead of being held back well behind the company’s standard flagships, this specs sheet only further confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be using a 50MP main sensor, just like the Galaxy S22+ camera we enjoyed so much.

It just goes to show, specs aren’t everything.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: