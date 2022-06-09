Deals: Latest Google Nest cams from $80, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $110 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google’s latest Nest cams from $80. That’s alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE folio case bundle at $450 and Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch for $229. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s latest Nest cameras down to 2022 lows from $80

Joining all of the other Google Nest deals from earlier in the week, all three of the brand’s latest smart cameras are now on sale. Leading the way this time is the Google Nest Cam Outdoor at $129, courtesy of Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $51 off while beating our previous mention from several months ago by $21. Featuring a weather-resistant build, this Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either, while still enjoying the full benefits of an Assistant-enabled camera. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

The Nest Cam savings continue today over onto a notable option to defend against porch pirates and the like. Right now, the Nest Battery Doorbell is down to $130 in four colors via Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that, on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official folio cover

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet with bundled folio case for $450. Normally you’d pay $530 for the tablet with the added accessory, bringing the total value up to $610. Today’s offer delivers the best price yet at $160 off. Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or notetakers as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch with Sp02 monitoring at $229

Amazon is offering the Skagen Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch in multiple styles for $229. Normally $295, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is also the first discount ever at Amazon. Ready to take your smartphone game to the next level, the Skagen Gen 6 is powered by Google’s Wear OS, making it compatible with devices running the latest versions of both Android and iOS.

It automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, Sp02, and even has a GPS to keep tabs on distance and path when running or biking. There’s also an always-on display, and you’ll find that it can reach up to 80% charge in 30 minutes, making it great for using while tracking sleep. Plus, Android users can find Alexa built-in, so you can check the weather, set timers, and more. Dive deeper in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

SpyderX Elite: Calibrating the color of my budget ultrawide monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: