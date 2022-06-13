[Update: China-only] Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max powered by Android TV launches in China w/ 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Damien Wilde

- Jun. 13th 2022 1:47 am PT

0

Xiaomi has expanded its growing Android TV set-top box lineup with the addition of the Mi Box 4S Max, which offers sizeable storage and RAM upgrades over its rivals.

[Update 06/13]: As we suspected, it appears that the Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max will only be sold in the tech giants homeland. Xiaomi has confirmed to Android Authority that this interesting Android TV set-top box will only be sold in China officially stating:

“We currently have no plans to introduce Xiaomi Box 4S Max to international markets.”

This is not a great shock, given that Xiaomi has a vast product lineup that is only available via official channels in China. Often third-party sellers offer the ability to import such products, which looks likely to be the only way Western fans will be able to get hold of the Mi Box 4S Max this time around.

Officially launched in China (via APCTV), the Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max looks fairly similar to previous generations, but it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard. Given the frustrating storage and performance limitations of Google’s own flagship Chromecast with Google TV, Xiaomi has decided to ensure that these annoyances are not present on this streaming box.

The Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Max is powered by an Amlogic S905X3 processor, which utilizes the Amlogic Video Engine 10. Sadly, this means that the AV1 codec is not supported here, but Xiaomi states that it is still able to stream content at 4K 60fps and even at 8K resolution — although no frame rate has been specified.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S max
Xiaomi Mi Box 4S max

Input and outputs include an HDMI 2.1 port, USB 3.0 port, plus an in-the-box remote is also included that is said to support the Google Assistant via an in-built microphone. That’s a pretty standard allocation for a home streaming device such as this. MIUI for TV comes pre-installed atop Android TV here, but because it’s currently only available in China, a number of the most popular Western streaming services are not available.

Xiaomi has listed the Mi Box 4S Max at 499 yuan (~$75) on its official storefront in China. While that price might seem especially tempting, it’s not clear if Xiaomi will release this set-top box outside of the region.

More on Google TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Xiaomi

Xiaomi

About the Author

Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4