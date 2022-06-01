Chromecast with Google TV is officially coming to India, and a few more countries

Yesterday Google officially announced that its Chromecast with Google TV would be expanding to eight new countries in Europe. Now, the Chromecast with Google TV is finally coming, officially, to India, and three other new countries.

Chromecast with Google TV is finally coming to India

The biggest story here is that the Chromecast with Google TV is finally coming to India, a country where Google’s presence has been a bit hit-or-miss over the past few years. The Chromecast joins Realme’s Google TV stick as some of the only Google TV products within the country.

Beyond just India, Chromecast with Google TV is also expanding to three other countries. New Zealand, Taiwan, and South Korea will also get official sales of Google’s streamer, as the company confirmed to FlatPanelsHD.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and Austria. Additionally, outside of Europe, it’s coming to Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, and India

In Europe, Chromecast with Google TV is being released on June 21, with the eight new regions already listing the streamer in the Google Store, complete with pricing. In India, New Zealand, and South Korea, though, Google has yet to reveal any more details. The Google Store in those regions has yet to list the product.

In Taiwan, though, Google has listed the Chromecast with Google TV for pre-order, at a cost of $1,999

Google also notes that in these four regions, as well as those in Europe, the device will be “updated to support the new localized features.” Since launch, the Google TV platform has changed between regions. In the US and other fully supported regions, the homescreen has several tabs with live content, movie and TV show recommendations, and others. But in countries without full support, the homescreen may lack some of those tabs and features. Speaking to AndroidWorld, Google also said that part of the reason for this week’s expansion has come in part from Google TV’s expanded support for local streaming services in these 12 new countries.

The Chromecast with Google TV coming to India, New Zealand, and all of these other new regions is the same model that debuted in the United States two years ago. It supports 4K output with Dolby Vision/Atmos content. It also has the same 8GB of storage. And unlike the lineup of devices sharing the same name, it runs an Android-based operating system with native apps and a remote, rather than relying solely on phone controls. The device still supports casting content as a traditional Chromecast would.

