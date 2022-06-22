Deals: Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G now $500 off, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus $250, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a chance to finally score a flagship folding smartphone at a more affordable price. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now $500 off to go alongside the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus at $250 and SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD card for $68. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is finally more affordable with $500 discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G 256GB for $1,300. Normally selling for $1,800, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings and a new all-time low at $100 under our previous discount. The elevated 512GB model is also $500 off and now sitting at $1,400. If you’d been waiting for a chance to finally bring home a flagship folding smartphone, today’s markdown makes the package a bit more affordable following the latest batch of rumors on what to expect from a predecessor.

Even so, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G delivers all of the flagship features you’d expect centered around a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside of the folding form-factor, with a secondary 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen on the cover. Then there’s the Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 3-sensor camera around back. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus runs Android 11 with a detachable keyboard

Alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 discount, Amazon is offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $250. Normally fetching $350, this package is now on sale for the first time at Amazon and delivering a new alll-time low in the process at $100 off. Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus arrives centered around an 11-inch 2K display and powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor that enables the tablet to run Android 11.

One of the more enticing features is the bundled detachable keyboard, which allows you to convert from a productivity machine to enjoying content. The rest of the package features 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Score 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD card storage for $68

B&H now offers the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC Card for $68. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is the third-best discount of the year at 15% off and $3 under Amazon’s competing sale price. SanDisk’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch.

It offers upwards of 160MB/s read and write speeds, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy speedy transfers when it comes to moving photos and other content over to your computer. You’re also looking at a lifetime warranty.

