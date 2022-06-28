YouTube Premium launches referral program to get up to 12 free months

Like YouTube TV earlier this year, YouTube Premium has launched a referral program where existing subscribers get a shareable code that can ultimately net them a year of free service.

Users this afternoon are being prompted about the offer after opening the YouTube app.

Invite a friend to try 3 months of Premium for a special discount. When they sign up with your unique link, your next month is free of charge!

With that invite – some link(s) from our team below, the usually $11.99/month subscription is $.99 for three months. Every person that signs-up (and pays) nets the referrer a month of free service, though it’s limited to 12 people that are new to the service. Past subscribers that lapsed might not qualify, according to the promo terms

YouTube Premium referral
YouTube Premium referral

You can find the link by launching YouTube for Android, tapping your profile picture in the top-right corner, and opening “Your Premium benefits.” There will be a “Get up to 12 bonus months” card with the URL and way to keep track of “Rewards activity.”

Curiously, we can’t access this promotion page in the iOS app, which could be due to the in-app subscriptions approach. The YouTube Premium referral program runs until next May:

For each contact that signs up for a YouTube Premium Subscription through Referrer’s Invite Link and becomes a paying YouTube Premium subscriber (“Friend”) by May 31, 2023 11:59:59 pm PDT (the “Offer End Date”)

YouTube Premium offers ad-free playback, background (audio-only, video-less) “watching,” picture-in-picture (PiP), offline downloads, full YouTube Music access, and the ability to support creators. Today’s offer does not appear limited by geography.

