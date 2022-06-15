YouTube Music rolling out Spring Recap ’22 with playlist, shareable stats [U]

YouTube Music finally began offering an extensive year-in-review summary at the end of 2021, and now looks to be rolling out Spring Recap ’22.

Update 6/15: Google has made official the YouTube Music Spring Recap and it is launching “starting today.” More broadly, the company noted the positive feedback from the 2021 Recap last December:

And this isn’t a one time thing! Moving forward, we’ll be providing listeners with a personalized experience for each season along with our annual Recap to reflect your year in music.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music notably told users today to “expect to see more new stats and features further showcasing your unique tastes later this year.”

Original 6/1: Encountered by a handful of users today, the fullscreen page dedicated to it is labeled “Your Recap” — suggesting this might be a common, seasonal occurrence and no longer just at year’s end — with a play button for the playlist.

Enjoy and share all your favourite music from spring 2022

Below that is a swipeable carousel of six stat pages that can be saved to your device or shared. Each is labeled “Recap” in the top-right corner, with YouTube Music undoubtedly aiming for viralness. Visually optimized for social media stories and posts, cards include:

Spring: Summary card with top artist and song, as well as total minutes listened

Top spring songs: Top 5

Top spring albums: 5

Top spring artists: 5

Top spring genres: 3

Top spring playlist: Just 1

YouTube Music is advertising this summary with a “Spring Recap is here” card in the Home feed. You can tap “Explore Now,” while another person said they were able to access by tapping on their profile avatar in the top-right corner and then “2021 Recap” — only the old playlist remains today with last year’s infographics now gone.

However, most YouTube Music users today are not seeing Spring Recap ’22, though there’s still about three weeks left in the season for the Northern Hemisphere.

Replay your top music and stats of the spring. Find them on your channel page

