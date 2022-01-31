YouTube TV launches referral program that lets you get up to $200 in bill credits 

- Jan. 31st 2022 4:14 pm PT

While Google offers a bevy of discounts to attract prospective customers, only a handful ever apply to existing subscribers. Fortunately, one of them is a YouTube TV referral program that rewards both you and friends that join the cord-cutting service.

Getting somebody to subscribe to the YouTube TV Base Plan ($64.99) will net you a $20 bill credit, while they get $10 off. The referral code is available for paying subscribers with an active plan. It can be accessed by tapping your profile icon in the app > “Refer a friend” or via this link. You can check sign-up status from this prompt.

As long as your referral is new to YouTube TV, they’ll get their first month at a discounted rate. Once their first bill is paid, you’ll see an automatic discount reflected on your next billing date.

Some codes from our team are below:

The person signing up must be new to YouTube TV and not have had a trial in the past, while existing subscribers are limited to 10 referrals. The link will stop working after that, with $200 covering three months of Base (85+ channels) service. It’s unclear whether each of the ten credits is applied one at a time every month or can be combined.

More details are available here, including these restrictions;

  • Discounts only apply to the YouTube TV Base Plan. If you’re subscribed to individual networks without a Base Plan, then you won’t see a discount after sending or receiving a referral.
  • Subscribers who send referrals can get up to 10 referral discounts. After receiving 10 referral discounts, their referral link will no longer work.
  • Subscribers who receive a referral can’t combine a referral discount with other coupon codes (only one will apply).
  • This offer is subject to change. For more info, see the terms and conditions here.

