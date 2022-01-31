YouTube TV launches referral program that lets you get up to $200 in bill credits 

While Google offers a bevy of discounts to attract prospective customers, only a handful ever apply to existing subscribers. Fortunately, one of them is a YouTube TV referral program that rewards both you and friends that join the cord-cutting service.

Getting somebody to subscribe to the YouTube TV Base Plan ($64.99) will net you a $20 bill credit, while they get $10 off. The referral code is available for paying subscribers with an active plan. It can be accessed by tapping your profile icon in the app > “Refer a friend” or via this link. You can check sign-up status from this prompt.

As long as your referral is new to YouTube TV, they’ll get their first month at a discounted rate. Once their first bill is paid, you’ll see an automatic discount reflected on your next billing date.

The person signing up must be new to YouTube TV and not have had a trial in the past, while existing subscribers are limited to 10 referrals. The link will stop working after that, with $200 covering three months of Base (85+ channels) service. It’s unclear whether each of the ten credits is applied one at a time every month or can be combined.

More details are available here, including these restrictions;

Discounts only apply to the YouTube TV Base Plan. If you’re subscribed to individual networks without a Base Plan, then you won’t see a discount after sending or receiving a referral.

Subscribers who send referrals can get up to 10 referral discounts. After receiving 10 referral discounts, their referral link will no longer work.

Subscribers who receive a referral can’t combine a referral discount with other coupon codes (only one will apply).

This offer is subject to change. For more info, see the terms and conditions here.

