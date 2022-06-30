Deals: Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees $200 discount, Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking with $200 off Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3. That’s alongside an all-time low on Google’s Nest Floodlight Outdoor Cam at $200 and an Amazon sale on Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 sees Black Friday-worthy discount at $200 off

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $800 in all four colors. Down from the usual $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is delivering the second-best discount to date overall at $200 off. Many of today’s styles are down to all-time lows in their own right, though we did see one colorway sell for less once before.

Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Google Nest Outdoor Cam packs 2,400-lumen floodlights at low of $200

Several retailers are now offering the Google Nest Outdoor Floodlight Cam for $200 including Amazon, Adorama, and B&H. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $80 off. This is one of the first discounts overall, as well.

Armed with a weather-resistant build, the latest Google Nest Cam Outdoor can be mounted outside to survey your property with its 1080p sensor and night vision support. Its internal battery means you don’t have to run any wires, either. Not to mention the entire package sports a pair of attached 2,400-lumen floodlights that round out the security feature set. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Motorola’s latest Moto G 2022 smartphones on sale at Amazon

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Motorola’s latest unlocked Moto G 2022 smartphones headlined by the new Motorola Edge+ Android Smartphone 512GB for $900 in several styles. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the second-best price to date at within $17 of the all-time low.

Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

