Download the Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers here

Ahead of its launch, a sizable leak has revealed the Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers – which you can download on enjoy on your device.

After the Nothing OS Launcher came with a few wallpapers of its own, a deep dive into a firmware build of the upcoming mid-ranger by developer Kuba Wojciechowski and also found by our own Dylan Roussel has uncovered few more designs to the Nothing Phone (1) wallpaper lineup.

A few of the images have been spotted in leaked press materials and all feature glass-screen obscured images of flowers and even a dog, the Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers seem like the perfect fit for the transparent smartphone. We’re expecting the smartphone to come with one of the four designs pre-installed with the Nothing OS Launcher. That said, you might want some more designs to adorn your smartphone with.

Nothing is set to unveil the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G-powered Android phone during the “Return to Instinct” live keynote on YouTube at 4 pm BST (11 am ET / 8am PT). Other Phone (1) specifications include a dual 50-megapixel rear camera, a 120Hz OLED display with in-display fingerprint scanner, 8/12GB RAM, 128/256GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery.

The entire device is set to be centered around the unique “Glyph” interface, which utilizes LED strips on the rear panel of the smartphone. Nothing has teased customization and added utility for this panel that sits within the transparent back plate – which can be used for notifications and more.

If you want the Nothing Phone (1) wallpapers for your own device, you can download the full resolution images from our dedicated Google Drive link right here.

