Deals: Google Nest Thermostat $86, official Pixel 6/Pro Cases $19, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by the Google Nest Thermostat at $86. That’s alongside official Google Pixel 6/Pro cases at $19 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with folio cover at $443. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Cool off this summer with new all-time low on Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $86. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low of $44 off while undercutting the Prime Day mention by $4.

Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with an LED display. With the heat bearing down on much of the country, now’s the perfect time to finally leverage Assistant to stay cool the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Outfit your Pixel 6/Pro with an official Google case at all-time low of $19

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in all three colors for $19, which is also available for Google Pixel 6 Pro at the same price. Normally fetching $29, today’s offer is a new all-time low for either case at 35% off and undercuts previous mentions by $6. Google’s official Pixel 6 and 6 Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead made up of 30% post-consumer recycled material. Find additional information over in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official folio cover

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet with bundled folio case for $443. Normally, you’d pay $530 for the tablet with the added accessory, bringing the total value up to $610. Today’s offer delivers the best price yet at $167 off while also beating our previous mention from earlier in the year by $7.

Delivering the most affordable version of Samsung’s latest tablet lineup, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE arrives with a 12.4-inch LCD that’s backed by a 60Hz refresh rate. There’s also S Pen support for all those digital artists or notetakers as well as a pair of speakers to round out the media consumption feature set. Dive into our announcement coverage to get the full scope of what to expect. Head below for more.

